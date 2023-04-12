Mary Ann Wangari death: Autopsy finds she was sexually assaulted, strangled

A student whose body was found in a river earlier this week was sexually assaulted and strangled, according to a post-mortem.

The 22-year-old Bomet University student was reported missing before her body was found a week later.

A post-mortem examination conducted at the Longisa County Referral Hospital on Tuesday evening showed that the fourth year student was strangled before the body was dumped at River Nyangores. The river is located a short distance from the university and her residential house.

Dr Weldon Kirui, who conducted the post-mortem in the presence of Wangari’s family members and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said the body had strangulation marks.

“After examination of the body l have formed the opinion that Mary Ann Wangari died of asphyxiation, caused by manual neck compression and her private parts had several injuries in what points to her having been sexually assaulted,” Dr Kirui told the press after examining the body.

The results point to a possibility of her having been assaulted by more than one person before being killed and the body dumped in a river to disguise the murder and paint a picture of drowning.

Family members told the press that the last time the Wangari spoke with her family was on Friday before she disappeared the following Tuesday.

“She was looking forward to graduating this year so she could pursue her career in the Communication and Public Relations,” Mr Cyrus Wanjohi Kamotho, Wangari’s, said.

Mr Kamotho said they had known the deceased as hardworking, disciplined and had expressed hope that upon graduation, she would secure a job and work towards changing the fortunes of her mother who is from a humble background.

Mr John Kamotho Wanjohi, the grandfather said the death was a big blow to the family that has sacrificed a lot to educate her.

“For now, at least we know the cause of death, and our immediate interest is to lay her to rest as the police pursue justice for her,” Mr Wanjohi said in a brief statement.

Mr Kamotho, Mr Wanjohi along with two other relatives – John Kamotho Muthoni and John Maina Kamotho - have been camping in Bomet since Monday when the body was discovered.

The family members said they will transfer the body to Nyahururu today in readiness for burial that has tentatively been set for Friday.

Four suspects have since been arrested and are being held at the Bomet Police station in connection with the incident that has now turned into murder.

Mr Ali Bashir, the Bomet Central Sub County Police Commander confirmed that four suspects were being held in custody in connection with the incident that has sent shockwaves in the university.

“Investigation into the matter is ongoing, but we have positive leads with suspects in custody who will be arraigned in court,” Mr Bashir said.

Dr Elizabeth Chirchir, the university's University Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary General said it was unfortunate that the student had been sexually exploited and killed by her assailants.

"Students who live outside the university as the college does not have hostels, deserve protection not only by the police but members of the public," Dr Chirchir said.