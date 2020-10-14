Man stabs his brother to death after domestic dispute

A quarrel between two brothers in Bomet county ended tragically when one was stabbed to death on Tuesday night.

Mr Geoffrey Siele was repeatedly stabbed on the chest and back by his younger brother Jacob Siele at Saptet village, Chepchabas ward, Konoin constituency after an undisclosed domestic dispute.

Following the incident, the victim was rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital for treatment but succumbed to the injuries while being attended to by doctors at the emergency unit.

Konoin sub-county police commander, Mr Alex Shikondi, confirmed that the suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder and is being held at the Mogogosiek Police Station.

“A blood-stained kitchen knife, suspected to be the murder weapon, was recovered by the police at the scene of the incident which occurred at around 9pm on Tuesday,” said Mr Shikondi.

Fatal injuries

Mr Richard Rono, the area chief said the two brothers engaged in a brawl before the younger one picked a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed the other leaving him in a pool of blood.

Shocked relatives raised an alarm attracting villagers who came to their rescue before rushing the injured man to hospital as the police were called in. The police have since secured the scene of the murder.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kericho County Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem and subsequent release to the immediate family for burial.

There have been increased cases of murder in the county with many of the cases being related to love triangles, alcoholism and family disputes.

Drug abuse and alcoholism has also risen in Konoin constituency with the majority of the abusers being youths.

Police and administrators have been asked to crack down on the menace and rid the society of cases of murder, rape and defilements.