Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Bomet

Prime

Elders keen to immortalise cultural festivals, artefacts

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

A group of elders is seated under a huge acacia tree, chatting away in the cool evening breeze.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Five killed in Mariakani road crash

  2. Project to save rare antelope launched in Isiolo

  3. Meru farmers sue KDF over 17,000 acres of land

  4. Makueni court burns bhang worth Sh76m

  5. Outrage as Tanzania arrests Kenyan fishermen

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.