EACC warns South Rift governors, county employees over conflict of interest

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) wants governors and county employees in the South Rift region to guard against conflict of interest in their work.

EACC South Rift Region Manager Ignatius Wekesa said several governors, their deputies, County Executive Committee (CEC) members, chief officers and senior employees faced cases of conflict of interest.

This also affects Speakers of county assemblies, clerks, members of county assemblies, employees of assemblies and members of County Public Service Boards.

"It is important for the county heads to seek advice from the county attorneys on various issues to avoid coming in conflict with the law in the course of executing their duties," Mr Wekesa advised.

Some areas where conflict of interest has arisen is in relation to the employment of workers and procurement of goods and services.

"Some of those faced with cases either blatantly defied advice from the legal department or committed some integrity cases out of complete ignorance," Mr Wekesa noted.

Corruption risk assessment

He was speaking in Bomet during the launch of corruption risk assessment, which he said would help in lowering cases of corruption in devolved governments.

Mr Wekesa noted that some counties did not cooperate with the EACC regarding ongoing investigations, leading to the officers being summoned to provide vital documents and information.

"I am happy to report that Bomet County has continuously complied and cooperated with our officers whenever the issues arise and we have not had to drag away anyone to record a statement," Mr Wekesa stated.

He told county leaders and employees to ensure they surrender their imprests in time to avoid audit questions arising from delays.

County employees prosecuted

In Kericho, the EACC has prosecuted more than 17 county employees over corruption and conflict of interest, while several others are under investigation.

Several officers in the procurement, health and finance departments in Bomet have also recorded statements with the commission over alleged corruption.