Bomet teacher arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ three boys

A teacher in Konoin constituency, Bomet County, has been arrested over allegations that he sexually assaulted students.

The male teacher is alleged to have sexually molested three boys at Mosoriot Academy in Mogogosiek ward.

"We have arrested the teacher and launched investigations into the incident. He will be arraigned in court in due course," said Mr Tom Achiya, the Konoin sub-county police commander.

Mr Achiya said on Monday that the affected pupils had recorded statements with the police following the bizarre incident.

He said that parents had complained to the authorities over the alleged molestation of their children at the school.

"It is not the first time such an incident is being reported at the school. Last year, a similar complaint involving another teacher was raised by the pupils but the matter was hushed up," said a parent, who requested anonymity.

Several parents said boys at the school had repeatedly complained about being molested by the teacher before the current case was reported at the weekend.

"This is a serious matter that has traumatised the affected children in what may affect their education. It should be handled with the seriousness it deserves," said Mr David Koech, a parent with a child at the school.