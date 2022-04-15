UDA primaries tallying in Mogotio suspended after row over results

There was a fracas at the Mogotio tallying centre in Baringo County after supporters of a parliamentary aspirant disputed the results of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations, claiming rigging.

As a result of the chaos, tallying at the centre was suspended.

Hundreds of irate supporters of Mr Reuben Kiborek who thronged Mogotio Girls High School claimed incumbent MP Daniel Tuitoek had colluded with election officials to doctor the results in his favour.

In the primaries, the MP faced Mr Kiborek, a youthful candidate who was his key political opponent, Joel Koima, Hillary Songoyo and William Arusei.

Mr Kiborek’s supporters alleged that the constituency returning officer, who was also the MP’s chief campaigner, worked in cahoots with the incumbent to discredit the aspirant’s votes.

Election material strewn at Mogotio constituency tallying centre after Reuben Kiborek's supporters disputed the nomination results over rigging claims. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

David Kigen, an agent of Mr Kiborek, said the contention started at 3am on Friday when some ballot boxes from the Kaberkei polling station were brought in and left unattended without the presiding officer.

He claimed Mr Kiborek at the time was leading by 215 votes, alleging that the results were later doctored in favour of the sitting MP.

He said the results from the 152 polling stations revealed that Mr Kiborek was leading with 9,657 votes against the MP’s 9,442.

"[Mr Kiborek was leading], only for the ballot boxes to be ferried in the wee hours of the morning, with no attendant," said Mr Kigen.

He said that the results from the Sirwa Primary School polling centre, for instance, were changed at the tallying centre from 115 to 68.

"The situation was the same at Cheberen Primary School, whose results were also changed from the initial 157 for Kiborek to 151. We are not going to allow shambolic results and we want a repeat of the primaries," Mr Kigen said.

Election officials and police officers collect the remains of election material that were destroyed by disgruntled supporters of a parliamentary aspirant eyeing the UDA ticket in Mogotio constituency on April 16, 2022 following a dispute over results. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Chaos erupted at the centre, with Mr Kiborek’s supporters chanting songs to discredit Mr Tuitoek, demanding that the issue be solved or voting be repeated.

Locals engaged police in running battles after they were ejected from the tallying hall for destroying ballot materials, which were strewn all over the floor.

"We cannot carry out campaigns only for someone to collude with (others to cancel) the voice of the people. I suffered the same predicaments in the 2017 primaries, but this time I am not going to take this lying down. Things must be done the right way," Mr Kiborek said.

"The will of the people should not be annulled. We have to be given the certificate or it will not be business as usual."

Police blocked the media from entering, citing security reasons.

There was a standoff at the tallying centre and the returning officer was yet to announce the official results.

Later, the returning officer Thomas Kong'a said the tallying exercise had been suspended over the standoff.

He said following the dispute by the supporters of one of the aspirants, they were waiting for official communication from the UDA party headquarters to give directions on the next course of action.