Suspected bandits shoot dead three people in Yatya, Baringo North

Two people, including a minor, have been killed in a fresh bandit attack in the insecurity-prone Yatya village in Baringo North.

The 7pm incident happened when an unknown number of armed attackers descended on the homestead of Yatya Location Chief Jackson Keitany and shot the duo before driving away an unknown number of livestock.

Confirming the incident, Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu said security officers are still at the scene trying to ascertain what happened.

"We are still gathering more information because the incident happened at night. What we have confirmed so far is that two people, including a primary school pupil, have been shot dead in the attack that also so unknown number of goats driven away by the attackers," said Mr Kiragu.

The incident comes barely four days after a police reservist (NPR) was shot dead in the border village of Noosukro in Baringo South, an attack that also left a primary school deputy headteacher and a motorcyclist nursing gunshot wounds.

The deaths bring to 12 the number of people killed by armed criminals in restive Baringo North and Baringo South since the beginning of the year.

Scores of others have also sustained gunshot wounds in the spate of attacks.

More than five schools in the region have been closed after residents fled the porous villages with their school-going children.