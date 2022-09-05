Marigat flash floods leave a trail of destruction

Fallen trees and electric poles, ripped rooftops, flooded houses and businesses were left behind by flash floods in Marigat, Baringo South, following heavy rains on Saturday evening.

Residents said it all started with whirlwinds before heavy rains and hailstones struck.

Scampered for safety

Everyone scampered for safety, including traders who sell their fresh farm produce from the Perkerra irrigation scheme on roadsides adjacent to the main matatu stage in Marigat.

Faith Cheburet, a trader, said they thought the downpour was just the usual rains and took shelter at nearby shops and trees, waiting for it to subside. But the winds increased and the trees they were sheltering under were felled by the winds.

“We are small-scale traders relying on the sale of farm produce such as tomatoes, onions and vegetables from the Perkerra irrigation scheme. We sell them on the roadside in our makeshift stalls,” she said.

Impassable roads

On Sunday, the main roads in the town had been rendered impassable by the trees, street lights and electric poles that had fallen on the tarmac, leading to a power outage.

Dozens of residents spent the night in the cold after their houses were submerged by floodwaters.

“As we speak, all the stock and stalls were swept away by the floodwaters,” said Ms Cheburet, who lost tomatoes and onions worth Sh6,000.

“Most of the affected traders had obtained loans to boost their businesses. This is our main source of livelihood. We do not know how we will settle the debts, leave alone getting food,” she said.

One of the houses whose roofs were ripped off by heavy rainsin the flood prone Marigat in Baringo South on September 4, 2022. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Flood prone

The area is prone to floods. Because it is a lowland, all the rain water from highlands like Kabarnet flows there.

Catherine Chirchir lost all her belongings, including household items that were swept away by the raging waters.

“We were out of town when the rains started and when we arrived in our house in the evening, it was flooded and all our belongings had been swept away,” said Ms Chirchir, whose family had to seek temporary shelter at a friend’s house in a safer place.

“The roof of the two-roomed iron sheet structure was ripped off.

“We do not know where we will go after this. We are still pondering our next move as the few items we salvaged from the submerged houses are now on the roadside.

“The situation is so bad that young children are the worst hit and are beginning to catch the common flu due to the biting cold.”

A trader in the flood prone Marigat town, Baringo South on September 4, 2022 tries to salvage what was left after her stock and stall were swept by flash floods on Saturday evening. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Disease outbreak fears

She feared an outbreak of waterborne diseases because of poor living conditions and lack of clean water.

Locals complained that they had been displaced by floods over the years but little has been done by the county government to end the frequent floods.

Marigat ward representative Nixon Lemlem said action should be taken to avert disasters of this kind.

“We are appealing to the county disaster management to help the displaced locals with blankets and tents as a temporary measure,” Mr Lemlem said.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) should also ensure that blocked culverts in Marigat town are opened to allow water to flow into the river and not people’s homes.”

Poor drainage

On a tour of the town on Sunday to assess the situation, Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok attributed the perennial flooding to poor drainage, lack of proper planning of structures and encroachment by illegal traders who block the free flow of water.

“The damage from the flooding was extensive, ranging from the roads which have been rendered impassable, destruction of street lights, roofs of several buildings ripped off and power outage caused by the fallen trees and electric poles,” said Mr Kipng’ok.

A team will assess the situation and make recommendations.

“We are also calling on traders who have encroached on road reserves and riparian areas to vacate because they are blocking the flow of water, causing rampant flooding,” he said.

Residents cautioned

He also cautioned residents in flood and landslide-prone areas to move to higher ground so as to avoid a similar disaster as the rains start.