Four die in Baringo road crash

Four people were killed and several others injured in a road crash along Airstrip Road in Kabarnet, Baringo County.

Police said the crash happened after the driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser lost control of the vehicle.

Baringo police boss Robinson Ndiwa said the victims include two children aged 13 and three and two adults.

“Three passengers of the vehicle died on the spot while a 13-year-old boy succumbed to injuries on arrival at the Baringo County Referral Hospital,” Mr Ndiwa told the Nation on phone.

The police boss said there has been increased traffic fatalities in the area and called on motorists unfamiliar with the route to be cautious.

Health officials at the Baringo hospital said most of the survivors sustained multiple head and chest injuries.

Four of the survivors were referred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret.

The Friday fatalities bring to five, the number of people who have died through accidents in the past one week in Baringo County.

Amon Kipkirui, 27, popularly known as ‘Rhino Kaboom’, died after his motorcycle collided with a Probox along the Emining-Eldama-Ravine road.

His body was taken to Eldama Ravine Sub-county Hospital mortuary.

The driver of the Probox and his wife escaped unhurt.