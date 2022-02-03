EALA MP Florence Jematia to spend one more night in police custody

East African Legislative Assembly MP Florence Jematia

East African Legislative Assembly MP Florence Jematia (in white blouse) during open air court proceedings at Kabarnet Law Courts on February 3, 2022. She has been detained for one more day as she awaits for a ruling on bail terms on February 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Florence Jematia will be held in Kabarnet Police Station for one more day as she awaits a ruling on her bail terms.

