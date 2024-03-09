Chopper carrying CS Murkomen, KAA chair crashes in Baringo

A chopper carrying Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) board chairman Caleb Kositany on Saturday crashed during take-off in Mwachon in Eldama Ravine sub-County.

According to Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu, the chopper that was carrying four people was trying to take off when it crashed after developing mechanical problems. No one was injured in the incident.

The CS and the entourage were attending a funeral at Torongo in the same sub-County and wanted to leave for another event when the incident happened.

“The chopper had four people on board including the roads CS and the KAA chairman.

"They were attending a funeral at Torongo in Eldama Ravine and wanted to proceed to another event when the incident happened. Luckily, no one was injured,” said Mr Kiragu.