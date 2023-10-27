Baringo locals spot another mystery helicopter linked to banditry

Local leaders and residents in Baringo County have raised concern of another blue helicopter hovering around the banditry prone villages in Baringo South.

The latest claim comes after past reports about a white helicopter that flew over the region followed by flare up of banditry attacks.

In the latest claim, residents and leaders say they have seen the blue helicopter flying around the deserted villages where armed criminals have occupied, lands and takes off minutes later.

They raised concerns that some few days after the helicopter is spotted in the area, attacks by armed criminals are reported in the banditry prone villages.

They cited an instance where the chopper was seen on October 19 hovering around Loromoru village occupied by bandits, and two days later an attack was staged at Kiserian village- that saw a police reservist killed and another injured.

Two days after the attack on the National Police Reservist (NPR), the criminals also descended in Kapindasum village where they attacked the General Service Unit (GSU) officers who were on a routine patrol, before advancing to Kapindasum Primary School and the neighbouring GSU camp.

Baringo South MP Charles Kamuren questioned why the government was turning a blind eye on the said helicopter.

“I have received numerous reports that there is a helicopter that hovers around the deserted border villages that have now been occupied by armed criminals. We have reported the case and we want the government to tell us its owner is,” said MP Kamuren.

“If we will not be told who it is, then we will conclude that it is an individual who is benefitting from these incessant attacks by supplying ammunition and firearms to bandits,” he added.

Baringo Woman Rep Florence Jematia also delved in the matter, insisting the State should urgently investigate the owner of the mysterious copter.

“I suspect it belongs to one of us in the assembly. We need this matter interrogated,” said Ms Jematia.

Senator William Cheptumo also raised concern over the said copter.

“ I want the county intelligence team to investigate the matter. I am calling for thorough probe. We want to know the owners of two helicopters and those behind this menace,” he said.

According to locals, the latest they saw the chopper was on Wednesday morning when it allegedly landed at Sosion River near the border Mukutani village.

Early last year, locals in the affected villages called on the government to urgently probe the owner of another mysterious helicopter suspected to be ferrying ammunition to the bandits.

During the peace meeting that brought together the county’s security team, local leaders and residents, Erick Kibet, a local, informed the then Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohammed to investigate the mytery white helicopter.

“There is a helicopter that normally passes here and lands at the dreaded Korkoron Hills and after landing, one or two days later we are attacked.” he said.

Benjamin Kangogo, a local from the deserted Lamaiywe village said since January last year, he has seen the said white helicopter more than four times.

“It is normally seen as it approaches through Subukia in the neighbouring Laikipia, Kamailel in Mochongoi and heads to Korkoron, the bandits’ hideout.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan confirmed that they have received reports on the blue helicopter and a thorough probe had been launched to ascertain who it is and what it is doing in the areas gazette as dangerous and disturbed.

Speaking on Friday when he attended a security meeting with the Baringo County security team at Marigat, Baringo South, he indicated that they were aware of the initial white chopper that had been seen previously.

“We have received the reports. The government has taken the matter very seriously and we want to establish whether there is any connection between banditry and these choppers,” he said.