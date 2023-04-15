Bandits target Baringo activists in killing spree

On Wednesday evening, Collins Kwonyiko, 35, a peace crusader in insecurity hit Baringo County was winding up weeding his farm after planting following the onset of the long rains.

Unlike his villagers from Lomuge village in Tiaty East who solely relied on livestock keeping, the renowned peace campaigner was among the few locals who have ventured into farming as an alternative source of livelihood, perhaps to minimise the rampant attacks in the volatile area orchestrated by stock theft.

His counterparts who were assisting him had just left and he remained behind to collect the farm tools and utensils they were using to take home.

According to locals, when he was almost through, dozens of armed bandits passed by the farm with tens of cows they had stolen from a raid.

Irked by their rampant attacks and raids, the peace activist who seemed to have identified some of the bandits called them by their names and inquired why they were killing and stealing from the neighbouring communities.

The raiders got agitated and on realising that they had been identified by the villager, one of them shot at him in the stomach and left him for the dead as they drove their ‘loot’ towards Kadingding in the sub-county.

Excessive bleeding

Shirleen Makal, a local, said the village being a far-flung area, they did not get any means of transport to take the father of six to the hospital and he died of excessive bleeding.

“The deceased, a sole breadwinner to his two wives was involved in several peace initiatives in the area and has been an ardent crusader against the archaic stock theft and banditry.

“As a role model, he also engaged in farming to teach locals that they do not have to rely on livestock keeping alone,” said Ms Makal.

According to the local, it is a big blow to the family because they have lost not only a breadwinner but also the only son in the family.

“We do not know who will take care of his young children, taking into consideration that one of his wives gave birth five days ago. He graduated from a teachers’ college in 2018, though he had not secured any employment yet. It is also saddening because he is the only one in the family who went to school,” added the neighbour.

Baringo County police commander Julius Kiragu confirmed the incident and said they suspect that the bandits shot dead the man for fear that he would report them to the relevant authorities having identified them by their names.

“It is sad that the young man, who was weeding his farm at the time was shot dead by the raiders after he questioned them on their heinous acts. The deceased died of excessive bleeding after he was shot in the stomach. His body is lying at the Baringo County Referral Hospital morgue in Kabarnet waiting for autopsy,” said Mr Kiragu.

Peace ambassador Collins Kwonyiko from Lomuge village, Tiaty East, who was shot dead by bandits last Wednesday. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

The armed criminals had in the morning struck Noosukro and Noosidan villages in the volatile Mukutani ward in Baringo South and shot dead a herder and injured three others.

The raiders also made away with more than 77 cows during the 9am incident.

According to Dickson Kateiya, a local, the deceased, Lpadayan Leparkitore, 30, together with his counterparts were driving the livestock towards the grazing fields when they were ambushed near the dreaded Bartalo Hill by an unknown number of armed criminals who shot at them before driving away the herd.

“During the ambush, the herder was shot in the head and he died on the spot luckily, the others who were with him managed to escape to safety. They, however, resorted to pursuing the attackers who had driven the stolen livestock towards Ruko conservancy, bordering Tiaty and Baringo South sub-counties,” said Mr Kateiya.

Injuries

In the event, three of the herders who were in pursuit of the livestock sustained injuries after they were also attacked by the gun-wielding criminals.

“The herders who were pursuing the bandits were also attacked deep in the bushes in the deserted Ruggus village. As we speak, a boat from the Ruko conservancy has been sent to ferry them to the Kiserian health centre, through Lake Baringo for first aid,” said the local.

The death of the peace crusader brings to six the number of people killed in the troubled Baringo North and Baringo South sub-counties in one month.

The areas are among those mapped out by the State as disturbed and dangerous and are currently under security operation by joint forces.

Despite the ongoing gun mop exercise in the volatile villages which is also targeting to flush them out, the bandits have been more emboldened and have continued to stage more attacks.

Two weeks ago, a 70-year-old man was shot dead by bandits in the border Yatya village in Baringo North who also made away with more than 60 goats.

The afternoon incident happened when the deceased, Kendagor Chelimo, was tilling his land in Kaplengwo village, a few metres from Yatya shopping centre when he was ambushed by the attackers who shot him four times.

Thomas Kiburet, a local said the bandits struck when learners were taking their afternoon meal.

“The dozens of raiders surrounded the Yatya shopping centre and the adjacent village before shooting at locals indiscriminately, including learners who were taking lunch at Yatya secondary and primary schools, some metres away. They shot at the old man when he was just busy tilling his land and died on the spot after sustaining four bullets on the head, chest and hand,” said Mr Kiburet.

The attackers are reported to have fled with the stolen livestock towards Kositei in the neighbouring Tiaty West sub-county.

The attacks are happening amid an ongoing security operation mounted two months ago to disarm and flush out the bandits in Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Laikipia, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.