Fear of bandit attacks keeps pupils off schools in Baringo

Kapindasum Primary School

Kapindasum Primary School in Baringo South which has been overgrown with shrubs as learners keep off due to persistent insecurity.

Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

As schools countrywide reopened on Monday, the fate of more than 1,000 learners in the insecurity-prone Baringo South is still unknown after six institutions remained closed due to the incessant banditry attacks and livestock thefts in the area.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Wangamati grilled over Sh6.5m fuel for private cars

  2. State to equip women's prisons with day care centres

  3. Bandits paralyse health services in Baringo

  4. Syombua murder: Man who helped ex-KDF soldier gets five years

  5. Woman drowns after Ngong River sweeps away house 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.