Athletics, ‘warriors’ award in tweak to devolution summit

An athletics competition and an award ceremony for devolution champions will headline this year’s devolution conference that will be held in Eldoret in August.

A technical team comprising representatives from the Council of Governors, the Senate, and security agencies has pitched camp in Uasin Gishu County this week to assess its readiness to host the forum at the Eldoret Sports Club from August 15 to 19.

An estimated 10, 000 delegates are expected to attend the summit, which shall bring together the 47 county governments, the national government, and investors among other stakeholders under the theme; “10 years of Devolution: The Present and Future.”

On Tuesday, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, who is the Devolution Conference Steering Committee chairman, led the technical team in the assessment and commended the devolved unit for its preparations.

“We are confident the remaining works will be complete before the start of the conference. It is all systems go and we shall leave nothing to chance because the conference is now held every two years,” Mr Abdullahi said.

“Organising a conference of such a magnitude requires meticulous preparation because of the logistics involved and we are assessing all the facilities to ensure the exercise will be a success. Kenyans and other stakeholders who want to participate should register themselves on the Council of Governors’ website,” he added.

Sports heritage

He said this year’s conference will be a break from the past as several activities have been lined up, including athletics, as part of Kenya’s heritage in sports.

“We shall also reward devolution ‘warriors’ as an award to outstanding Kenyans who have done exemplary work in their counties in various fields. We shall have a conference for children,” said Governor Abdullahi after the team’s visit to Kipchoge Keino stadium, Eldoret arboretum, and Eldoret Sports Club grounds.

He called on locals to seize the moment and put up a magnificent show, terming it a privilege for them to showcase the county.

Governor Jonathan Bii said the conference presents a unique opportunity to showcase the progress and potential of the county and will ultimately enhance its reputation as a hub for economic growth and development.

“This momentous event will reflect on significant milestones gained in the past ten years since the implementation of devolution. All the 47 counties will be seeking to showcase the transformative agenda that has propelled them to be leaders of successful devolved units,” he said.

“We have actively collaborated with the hospitality sector to ensure they are fully prepared to host an estimated 10,000 visitors. Our goal is to provide a welcoming experience, highlighting the renowned Uasin Gishu hospitality industry,” he said.

Mr Bii said significant progress has been made in the construction of all priority infrastructure, including access roads to the main venue at the Eldoret Sports Club. County officials, he said, have held a series of meetings with security chiefs to ensure the safety of all conference participants, adding that a joint committee between the Council of Governors and the county government has been established to facilitate effective coordination and collaboration.

“Our focus on the arboretum aligns with President William Ruto’s call to safeguard our environment. The arboretum serves as a symbol of our commitment to a greener and more sustainable future,” he said.

Nominated Senator Margaret Kamar, who represented the Senate, said devolution was a gift the 2010 Constitution gave the people and the conference will offer an opportunity to reflect on gains made and assess the challenges.