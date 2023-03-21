Agriculture Ministry moves to speed up fertiliser distribution

The Ministry of Agriculture has disclosed measures to hasten the delivery of subsidised fertiliser to cope with the increased demand as the planting season starts following the onset of heavy rains in most parts of the country.

The actions include transportation of imported farm inputs from Mombasa to Eldoret using Kenya Railways wagons, distribution of the fertiliser through the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC), National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots and farmers’ cooperatives, and registration of individual farmers to benefit from the scheme.

According to State Department for Crop Development Principal Secretary Harsama Kello, several centres have been identified in 12 counties to hasten fertiliser delivery to farmers.

“We have identified several stores close to farmers where they can easily purchase the subsidised fertiliser as they embark on planting,” said Mr Kello.

7 million bags

The low-cost fertiliser is going for Sh3,500, down from Sh6,500 in the retail market. More than 7 million bags of fertiliser are expected to be delivered to farmers.

“There should be no panic among farmers since we have sufficient stocks of fertiliser to meet their plating needs,” said NCPB North Rift Regional Manager Gilbert Rotich.

Most farmers in the North Rift region have started planting this season's crop following the start of heavy rains.

The distribution of fertiliser has been hit by cartels involving unscrupulous middlemen and dishonest Agriculture ministry staff, excluding small-scale farmers from benefiting from the low-cost farm input.

Cereal farmers in the North Rift have petitioned the government to probe some agricultural officers said to facilitate the irregular purchase of fertiliser from KNTC and NCPB stores before re-packaging and re-selling it at exorbitant rates.

“Some ministry and other government officials collude with cartels by registering as farmers and approve subsidised fertiliser in large quantities, causing artificial shortages of the farm input,” said Joshua Kemboi Saos from Nandi County.

NCPB has defended its staff against accusations of participating in the diversion of the subsidised fertiliser, arguing that it was involved in the vetting of farmers.

‘Without any irregularities’

“Our prime role is to distribute the fertiliser to evaluated farmers and strict measures have been put in place to ensure the process is done without any irregularities,” said Mr Rotich.