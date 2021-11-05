Avocados

Avocado has been a major contributor of income from horticulture earnings, raking in nearly half of the total returns from fruits.

Why you will not export avocados from next week

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Ban takes effect on November 15 with exceptions given to exporters who have the jumbo type.
  • The review on when the ban will be lifted will be conducted on January 15 next year.

The horticulture regulator has slapped a ban on export of Kenya’s popular avocado varieties to curb harvesting of immature crop by hungry farmers and dealers.

