How we grow our avocados for export

By  Stanley Kimuge

What you need to know:

  • The price of avocados in the international market has been on the rise lately, hitting a high of Sh200 per kilo.
  • But what does it take to farm export quality avocados that would not be rejected in the global market?

The leaves of hundreds of avocado trees on the farm located off Marura-Koshin Road in Uasin Gishu County sway to the morning wind.

