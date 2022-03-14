Why you may soon start paying toll fees on Jogoo Road, Thika Road

Jogoo Road

Matatus and private cars stuck in a traffic jam along Nairobi's Jogoo Road. The Treasury says the tolling will be applied on roads that have traffic to generate adequate fees like Thika Road and Jogoo Road.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Edwin Mutai

Parliamentary Reporter

Nation Media Group

Motorists will pay toll fees on both new and existing roads if MPs approve a law that paves the way for the introduction of user fees on major roads, bridges and tunnels.

