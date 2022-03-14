Why you may soon start paying toll fees on Jogoo Road, Thika Road

Motorists will pay toll fees on both new and existing roads if MPs approve a law that paves the way for the introduction of user fees on major roads, bridges and tunnels.

The National Assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation last week approved the Public Finance Management (National Road Toll Fund) Regulations 2021 and asked all MPs to pass the proposed law.

The Public Finance Management (National Road Toll Fund) Regulations 2021 seeks to establish the National Roads Toll Fund.

The regulations, which will establish the National Roads Toll Fund, seek to implement the Public Roads Toll Act, Cap 407, which guides the imposition of toll fees on major national roads.

The law empowers the Transport Cabinet Secretary to declare any road or a portion, including a bridge or tunnel on a public road, as a toll road.

The Treasury told Parliament that tolling will be applied on roads that have traffic to generate adequate fees like Thika Road and Jogoo Road.



