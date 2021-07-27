Nairobi Expressway
File | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Wondering what will happen to old Mombasa road after Sh62bn expressway?

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

So what will happen to the road beneath the Nairobi Expressway decker? Well, for months now, this has been a question on some Nairobi residents after witnessing how the roads have been ruined during the ongoing construction. From Mombasa Road to Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way, the story is the same.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.