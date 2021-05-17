Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

cryptocurrency
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Why high risk appetite should not take you to digital currency

By  Ritesh Barot

Business & Financial Analyst

With the global economy in turmoil owing to the Covid-19 scourge, individuals losing jobs and the investment scene witnessing fluctuations and slowdowns, individuals are eager to participate in “get rich quick” schemes out of allure or out of desperation.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Once wealthy cashew nut women now wallow in poverty

  2. PRIME How brokers drove cashew nut farmers into poverty

  3. Renewed hope for cashew nut farmers as parliament passes Crops (amendment) Bill

  4. MPs want KQ exempted from minimum tax

  5. How Uhuru JKIA bus order cost KAA Sh158m

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.