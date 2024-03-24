M-Pesa

Why banks will now pay fines for not refunding money paid to wrong M-Pesa till numbers

A customer withdraws money from an M-Pesa shop. Banks to pay for money sent to till numbers that end up with them.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Patrick Alushula  &  Sam Kiplagat

What you need to know:

  • Safaricom has over 606,000 enterprises using its payment service, Lipa na M-Pesa.
  • Court decision could open institutions to thousands of lawsuits by affected clients.

