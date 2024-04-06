What you need to know when roofing your building

Real estate investments are some of the most expensive investments, and many people often spend a major part of their savings, if not their entire life savings, in building their dream homes.

When someone therefore loses money in a real estate transaction gone bad, it can be a very painful experience.

One of the areas that many people, especially first-time homeowners, often lose money on is roofing.

“This area is very technical, and it is not uncommon for people to select designs and materials which may not be appropriate for the houses they are building,” says Hope Tamara, the CEO of Imarisha Mabati roofing company.

Imarisha Mabati CEO Hope Tamara (right) with technicians on site. Photo credit: Courtesy

For this reason, Tamara notes that it is important for developers and prospective homeowners to first make sure that the contractor they are working with is credible, before beginning any work.

A reputable roofing company can guide you on the best roofing designs and materials, based on factors such as the environmental conditions and the budget.

One can identify the best firm to work with by scouting around for different contractors, then doing a cross-analysis of what the different firms are offering.

Quality and price

“That way, you are able to get the best combination of quality and price. Companies such as Imarisha Mabati, that have been in the industry for more than seven years for instance, can be a good place to start,” says Tamara.

Once you get a company you are comfortable to work with, check whether it is certified.

Also, verify whether their roofing materials are approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

“A lot of times, home owners go for a ‘fundi’ they know to do the job, either because they feel they can trust them or because their services are cheaper. But you realise this ‘fundi’ has never had any form of training,” Tamara says.

“So, in the short term, you may save some money but in the long run, you end up losing more money through reroofing or maintenance,” she explains.

Due diligence should also be with a background check on whether the company has a physical address. Dealing with a briefcase company is risky because you would have no way to trace them in case something goes wrong.

It is also important to ask the company for a portfolio or references who can confirm their work.

Durable material

So you have now identified a good company to work with and you are ready to move on to the next step of selecting the roof design.

While it may be tempting to go for a particular design simply because you find it attractive, Tamara says that it is crucial to take into consideration the views of an expert to get what works best.

“A particular design or material, for instance, could be aesthetically pleasing, but the same might not be ideal for the house being built considering its basic structure or weather conditions of the area it sits,” notes Tamara.

Hope Tamara the CEO of Imarisha Mabati. Photo credit: Courtesy

Besides the design of the roof, Ms Tamara says that it is also important to consider the kind of roofing material you intend to use.

The best material would be one that is sustainable, durable, low maintenance and appealing to the eyes

However, different materials come with different advantages and disadvantages.

Ms Tamara explains that Imarisha Mabati offers six different versions of aluminium and zinc coated sheets that are lightweight yet very strong.

Metal coated tiles

The sheets constitute only a third of the total mass weight of steel, making them easier to transport, handle and install.

“You must be cognizant of weight. The dead weight of a clay tile is about eight pounds per square foot compared to three pounds per square foot for a metal coated roof. That means foundations and supporting columns have to be much bigger,” Ms Tamara says.

Metal coated roofing tiles are lighter than clay tiles. A square metre of metal stone coated tiles could weigh about 2.5 kg, while a square metre of clay could weigh about 40kg and that of concrete about 48 kg.

Therefore, you need very light timber members for coated tiles, while for clay and concrete, you need heavier timber members, yet timber is quite expensive.

Another advantage of metal coated tiles is the variety of colors they come in. They also take a shorter time to fit, about two days if customised, compared to two weeks for clay.