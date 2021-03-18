US agency reveals Kenya’s secret Sh139bn coronavirus loan

National Treasury

The entrance to the National Treasury building in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The deal was signed in June last year in the wake of rising coronavirus cases that forced the government to impose restrictions.

Kenya in June signed a secret Sh139.5 billion (1.06 billion euros) loan deal with a Belarusian and Canadian companies to build mobile clinics and upgrade hospitals in the counties amid fears of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

