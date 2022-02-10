UK injects Sh4.7bn into Kenya’s solar projects

The United Kingdom has pumped Sh4.7 billion into Kenya’s solar energy projects, forest restoration and other nature initiatives, the British High Commission has announced.

Kesses Solar Project in Eldoret is the biggest beneficiary of the funds with Sh3.9 billion.

Upon completion, the plant is expected to speed up Kenya’s journey towards achievement of 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

Greening Kaptagat Project in Elgeyo-Marakwet, which is tasked to restore deforested and degraded land, got Sh800 million from a partnership between the UK, World Wide Fund and the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation.

Launched yesterday, the project also included unveiling of the Kapkoi-Kibogy solar-powered project that will provide water for approximately 800 households in Kaptagat.

The projects are a fulfillment of the promise made by Kenya at COP26 to stop and reverse loss of forests and land degradation by 2030.

“The UK is proud to partner with WWF, the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, and the Government of Kenya to Green Kaptagat – turning pledges at COP26 into action on the ground. This project and the investment in the Kesses Solar Project will help Kenya achieve its vision of 10 per cent tree cover by 2030, and provide new green jobs for local people,” said Mr Mike Foster, Head of Mutual Prosperity and Climate Change at the British High Commission.

Environment Principal Secretary, Dr Chris Kiptoo, said the Greening Kaptagat project is a response to a call that was made in 2020 by UK PACT through WWF.

“This directly responds to the priorities identified through the Integrated Master plan for the Rehabilitation and Restoration of Elgeyo – Cherangany Hills Ecosystem, which was developed in 2021,” he said.

Mr Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, emphasised the need to preserve forests.

“As a runner, I know how important breathing is. Athletes train in Kaptagat forest, and it is good for our health and for good breathing. Without forests, you cannot breathe,” said Kipchoge.

Kaptagat landscape continues to face unsustainable agricultural practices, illegal logging, overgrazing, forest encroachment and charcoal production. However, the Greening Kaptagat Forest project aims to mitigate these threats by restoring over 1,000 hectares. This will in turn benefit over 1,000 residents of the landscape.

“The Greening Kaptagat project, and the Sh800 million in new funding for nature-based solutions, build on Sh22 billion of climate investment from the UK in Kenya over the past three years - working with Kenya adapt and manage the worst effects of climate change, and create jobs in a green and sustainable way,” said the commission.