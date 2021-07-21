Judge George Odunga
Mining firm owners feud over missing Sh2.5bn

By  Brian Wasuna

The perfect storm is brewing at mining company Athi Stores Ltd as directors fight over Sh2.5 billion allegedly embezzled from the firm, while the taxman seeks his pound of flesh and disgruntled workers demand Sh60 million in terminal benefits.

