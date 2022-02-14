Tuskys Imara to go under the hammer over an unpaid loan

Tuskys Imara

Tuskys Imara building on Tom Mboya Street, Nairobi city centre that is set to be auctioned over an undisclosed loan.

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The retailer has since 2020 being struggling to dig itself out of a financial hole.
  • The latest turn of events has exposed the retailer’s troubled financial position further.

There’s seems to be no end in sight for the troubles facing struggling supermarket chain Tuskys. This is after one of its prime properties in downtown Nairobi was listed for auctioning.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.