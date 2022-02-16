Trouble as Nyama Mama parent firm goes under administration

Nyama Mama

It appears that popular Nairobi restaurant franchise Nyama Mama’s fate has been sealed after it was put under administration, months after its owners were charged with fraudulently acquiring a Sh520 million loan.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

