Travel booking platform Triply unveils growth strategy

Travel booking platform, Tripitaca, has rebranded itself as Triply.

This as the company seeks to position itself strategically in Africa’s travel industry.

The company said the rebranding was part of its strategy to position itself as the “backbone of travel in Africa” by establishing Africa's first travel tech unicorn.

“We are excited to leverage our cumulative experience and the strength of our team to empower travel businesses and shape the future of travel in Africa. Our mission is to unlock the potential of our continent's travel sector and create a lasting impact,” said Triply founder and CEO Peter Muraya.

The company is also seeking to put in more technological investments to empower its continent’s operations.

The company further said key in its strategies is bridging the information gap for travelers, something modern tourists are looking for

“Through partnerships with local businesses and integrations with travel tech solutions, Triply ensures its platform offers offline maps, curated itineraries, and multilingual content,” Mr Muraya said.