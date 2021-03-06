Trader in Sh24 Ecobank CRB listing row loses suit

Eco Bank

Eco Bank branch in Thika town.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Benson Wambugu

Nation Media Group

A businessman whose company was listed in the Credit Reference Bureau (CBR) as a defaulter over a debt of Sh24 has lost the bid to have Ecobank pay him damages for alleged defamation.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Trader in Sh24 Ecobank CRB listing row loses suit

  2. From Sh500 a day job to the helm of corporate ladder

  3. Agency revokes Sh524m NHIF tech system tender

  4. Mitumba dealers call for level field to secure jobs

  5. Fungal diseases common in spinach

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.