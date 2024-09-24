Telegram updates policy, to share users’ data with authorities after CEO Pavel Durov’s arrest

It will no longer be a safe ‘heaven’ in communicating sensitive information via Telegram, a messaging app once known for its strong privacy protections, following Monday’’s significant change to its policies.

The platform, which is popular for its encrypted communication, will now share users' IP addresses and phone numbers with authorities if they are suspected of being involved in criminal activities or sharing illegal content.

This change marks a big shift from Telegram's previous commitment to safe guard user privacy.

The new policy comes after increasing pressure from governments around the globe to address criminal activities on the platform.

These include serious issues like terrorism, illegal exploitation of minors, illegal trade, and extremist groups.

“If Telegram receives a valid order from the relevant judicial authorities, we may be required to disclose the user’s IP address and phone number,” stated Telegram CEO Pavel Durov on a post in the application.

This statement shows how the platform is moving away from its earlier promise to prioritise user privacy at all costs.

Mr Durov had recently been arrested and questioned by French prosecutors regarding suspected criminal activities on the platform, including gang transactions and trafficking, as well as an alleged failure by the company to provide data related to the investigation.

Following Mr Durov's arrest, Telegram stated that it complies with EU laws and described it as “absurd” to suggest that either the platform or its owner is responsible for the misuse of the platform.

His arrest led to a change in policy. He acknowledged that, while privacy is still important, Telegram could no longer overlook the illegal activities that have thrived because of its strong encryption and the ability of users to remain unknown.

In response to these pressures, Telegram has introduced a new system for reporting “illegal content” and has quietly updated its FAQ section, removing a statement that claimed they do not monitor users’ conversations.

This suggests a shift towards more oversight on the platform.

For users in Kenya, this means that Telegram will no longer provide the same level of privacy as before.

If authorities suspect someone is involved in criminal behavior, they can now request personal information, including phone numbers and IP addresses.

This policy change raises important concerns about finding a balance between privacy and security, especially in regions where government surveillance is a well-known issue.

Many Kenyans use Telegram for legitimate reasons, such as business communication, political activism, and free speech, particularly in an environment where expression of differing opinions is often suppressed.

Additionally, Telegram has announced updates to its Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

These updates highlight an increase in public channels and automated bots, some of which have been used to sell illegal goods.

In response, Telegram explained that dedicated moderators who oversee content are actively identifying and blocking these illegal activities and are encouraging users to report any problematic content. These measures aim to ensure compliance with local laws while trying to respect user privacy.

Some users expressed their concerns on social media about how the changes would make the app less appealing.