Tech firms in new battle for millennials

A young man listens to music

A young man listens to music on his headphones. Tech firms are battling for audiostreaming market.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Millennials want news, fun and discussions through the earphones. And now, tech companies are scrambling for a share of the new frontier, Facebook being the latest to join the bandwagon.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.