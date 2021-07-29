Mombasa leads mobile internet speed in Kenya - Report

A mobile subscriber using a Smartphone
Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The study, Kenya’s Mobile and Fixed Broadband Internet Speeds, was conducted in April, May and June.
  • Kenya is still way below Ookla’s global average download speed of 55.34 Mbps for mobile users.

Mombasa is the place you will experience the fastest internet on your smartphone in Kenya, a survey by global network testing and data analytics firm Ookla through its Speedtest tool has revealed.

