Meta: Facebook's high-stakes bet to save itself

Facebook meta logo

Facebook employees unveil a new logo and the name 'Meta' on the sign in front of Facebook headquarters on October 28, 2021 in Menlo Park, California.

Photo credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images | AFP

By  AFP

Facebook's name change offers a convenient diversion as scandal plagues the platform, but the new handle is also key to the firm's costly effort to save itself from very real threats, experts said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.