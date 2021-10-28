Embattled Facebook changes company name to 'Meta'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meta

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP  &  Agencies

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced the parent company's name is being changed to "Meta" to represent a future beyond just its troubled social network.

