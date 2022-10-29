Latest iPhone models enter Kenyan market

Kenyans awaiting the much anticipated four latest iPhone models, iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 PRO, and iPhone 14 PRO Max can now buy them after authorised Apple reseller, Salute iWorld, officially launched their sale in the market on Friday.

The introduction of the iPhone 14 lineup underlines the growing demand for sophisticated gadgets in the country, with the new gadgets coming with improved safety capabilities such as providing emergency assistance with a new dual-core accelerometer that can detect G-force measurements of up to 256Gs, and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone with ability to detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.

The company has praised the larger display of the iPhone 14 as great for streaming movies and playing games, and iPhone 14 Plus for a high battery life ever in an iPhone.

“Both models have an updated internal design for better thermal performance, gorgeous Super Retina XDR displays with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and Dolby Vision,” it stated.

Other features the iPhone 14 possesses include a new camera system that delivers better low-light performance and a camera system with a new rear-facing 12Mp camera with a larger sensor and larger 1.9-micron pixels that the company claims improves low-light performance by 49 per cent.

“Our customers rely on their iPhone daily, and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce ground-breaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

On the other hand, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most advanced Pro lineup yet, introduce a new class of pro camera system, with 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four new finishes: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black.

Salute Holdings Group Managing Director Vivek Mehra noted that Kenya’s growing middle class has accelerated the demand for high-end gadgets, as companies adapt to a hybrid work model.

“We have an intensive training programme for our certified engineers, expect world-class customer experience from all our stores,” said Michelle Abuya, Salute Holdings Group General Manager.