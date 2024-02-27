Kenya wins bid to host Transform Africa Summit 2024

Kenya has won the bid to host the prestigious 2024 Transform Africa Summit. This was announced on Tuesday during the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The announcement was made by SMART AFRICA, the coordinating secretariat for ICT programmes and activities for the African continent.

The Transform Africa Summit (TAS-24), organised annually by the Smart Africa Alliance, is a continental forum uniting global and regional ICT leaders from government, business and international organisations.

Expressing his delight at the announcement, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said: "This win is a testament to the confidence that the Smart Africa Alliance places in Kenya and its leadership."

The CS added, “It solidifies "our nation's tradition as a home for high-profile international conferences, an ICT investment destination of choice and highlights Kenya’s commitment to advancing the Digital Agenda in Africa."

He noted that the victory underscored Kenya's standing as an ICT powerhouse and a regional leader in driving the transformative impact of ICTs on socio-economic development. This, he explained, was in line with President William Ruto's transformation agenda.

The bidding process was initiated in November last year, through the Communication Authority and reflected the country's determination to secure the hosting rights and showcase the nation’s capabilities on a global stage.

The Transform Africa Summit is scheduled to take place in Nairobi from August 28 to August 30, 2024.