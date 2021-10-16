How Google's new technology will change your search experience

Google's Multitask Unified Model

Google's Multitask Unified Model can comprehend data in the form of text, images and videos simultaneously, and draw insights and connections between topics, concepts and ideas.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the world in ways. Google is now deploying the technology’s full prowess to improve internet search experience for users.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.