Facebook, WhatsApp outage exposes our overreliance on social media

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

The six-hour outage of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram has lifted the veil on just how reliant the world has become on these and other social media platforms.

Photo credit: Lionel Bonaventure | AFP

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

When Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram suddenly went down on Monday evening, the lives of many users worldwide were disrupted by the six-hour outage.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.