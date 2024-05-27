12 Kenyan EdTech start-ups to benefit from Sh13.3m funding

Twelve Kenyan innovative education technology (EdTech) start-ups are set to each benefit from Sh13.3 million in funding from a programme aimed at accelerating technology-driven education in the country.

Run by iHUB Kenya, the fellowship programme is designed to support EdTech firms across Africa seeking to address learning challenges across K-12, tertiary education, vocational training and out-of-school learning.

In its second year, the project targeted start-ups with diverse technologies and solutions from those seeking to improve access to quality education and enhance learning outcomes through technology-driven approaches.

Dubbed Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship, the programme is being run by iHub in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

Ms Nissi Madu, Managing Partner at iHUB Kenya, said the programme is designed to provide industry and scalability support as well as funding to technology-driven education solutions that transform learning across Kenya and Africa.

“We are enthusiastic about the potential of the selected start-ups to enhance the face of EdTech in the region. After the success of the first cohort in 2023, we are excited about the second cohort’s potential to add to better education outcomes for learners in Kenya,” said Ms Madu.

The start-ups include Dals Learning Limited, FUNDIS APP LTD, Soma Siri Afrika, Uptyke, eKitabu Studio Kenya Sign Language (KSL), Kuze.ai and Ultratude Tech Ltd (Mzizi School ERP).

Others are SomaChat Services, NABU, Esoma Solutions, Kurasa, a comprehensive and inclusive solution that enhances the teaching and learning experience in K-12 education, and Recess, an innovative solution revolutionizing school management through personalized educational content.

She explained that over the course of the fellowship, the 12 selected start-ups will receive technical and advisory resources and mentorship, including access to courses on the science of learning and access to a global network to help scale their impact.

“Our partnership with tech hubs such as iHUB Kenya, has increased access to quality and relevant learning for Kenya’s and Africa’s underserved learners through home-grown technology-enabled solutions,” she said.

Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning Director Mr Joseph Nsengimana said the EdTech solutions by iHUB Kenya’s 2023 cohort reached 32,000 learners, and they are looking forward to greater impact this year.

He said the start-ups will also receive up to USD 100,000 equity-free funding and post-programme advisory support of up to 12 months.

“By supporting start-ups that leverage technology to address the most pressing educational challenges, iHUB aims to increase access to quality, relevant, and inclusive learning for all, especially young learners in underserved communities,” said Mr Nsengimana.