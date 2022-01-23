Stung by Covid-19, Kenyans turn to kin abroad for aid

Money transfer across the globe. Massive job losses due to restrictions left many Kenyan families unable to meet their basic needs forcing them to turn to their friends and relatives abroad.

Photo credit: File

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Kenyans turned to their friends and relatives abroad for cash to buy food, pay rent and meet other household needs following massive job losses at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

