State seeks Sh3.7 billion fuel excise tax increase

Petrol pump

Pump attendant fueling a vehicle at a petroleum station in Nairobi on April 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The government will net Sh3.7 billion in revenue if the proposal to increase the rate of excise duty on fuel is approved by Parliament, the taxman says.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.