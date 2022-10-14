Seven lessons learnt on maize production

As Farmer Moses' maize production cycle ends, it is time we reflect on the lessons learnt during the last seven months.

To begin with, growing maize under irrigation is of great benefit since one can farm the crop off-season. This gives the farmer the ability to maintain production all year round and fetch high prices.

Second, using certified seeds lowers the cost of gapping by guaranteeing a high rate of successful germination.

Besides that, it lessens the possibility of spreading diseases and pests.

Third, conducting a soil test prior to beginning of production is highly recommended. The results of the soil analysis helped Farmer Moses to apply the right fertiliser at the right stage and in the quantities that the plants require.

The farmer was also able to identify soil-borne diseases present, enabling him to take the necessary precautionary measures, such as planning for crop rotation.

More efficient

Majority of farmers grow maize for grains. However, from Farmer Moses' fourth lesson, they should also consider growing maize for green maize to make more cash.

Fifth, despite having the ideal varieties for your location, it’s equally important to ensure the land is well-prepared before planting. Timely land preparation is critical as this ensures adequate time for the weeds to dry. It also makes the subsequent operation easier and more efficient.

Sixth, depending on the soil analysis, manure application should be done during the land preparation stage. Levelling should be done to break the hard pans and ensure a uniform germination rate. The best thing to do with a drip irrigation system is to raise the beds to allow the water to drain, which prevents water-logging.

Seventh, work with a competent farm operator who is self-motivated and can handle the majority of agricultural tasks with little oversight.

Chemical labels

The farm operator, for instance, should be able to use a variety of pest and disease control methods. This involves reading and understanding the chemical labels before using them, using the appropriate spraying techniques, and following pre-harvest and re-entry periods for chemicals. This helps in ensuring the produce is safe for human consumption.

Lastly, use proper management practices to control on the farm aflatoxins, which are harmful to human beings. Also, during the storage, proper measures should be taken to ensure the maize is well-stored in cool and dry conditions.

For effective control of pests and diseases, it is important to use the integrated management approach. This involves the use of biological, cultural, and chemical methods, with the last one being the last option.

In conclusion, agriculture is a business with both advantages and disadvantages. It is simpler to earn an income, yet it is also easy to lose money. Consistency is important to ensure that every component of production is seriously taken into consideration.