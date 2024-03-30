Planting season: NCPB, Kenya Seed outlets to remain open during Easter holiday

Farmers across the country will continue to access subsidised fertiliser and seeds during the Easter holiday to facilitate the ongoing planting season.

The development comes after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi directed all National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Kenya Seed Company outlets countrywide to remain open during the holiday.

“I have instructed all Kenya Seed and NCPB stores across the country to remain open and serve our hard-working farmers who are redeeming their e-vouchers for the subsidised fertiliser and seeds,” said Mr Linturi.

Following the directive, NCPB has also put out communication assuring farmers that they continue to distribute the subsidised fertiliser, under the National Fertiliser Subsidy Programme (NFSP), to registered Kenyan farmers.

“NCPB therefore wishes to notify all farmers and other stakeholders that all its depots will remain open during the entire Easter Holiday between Friday and Monday,” a statement by NCPB reads in part.

The government agency also urged farmers who have received their e-voucher messages for the long rains subsidised fertiliser to redeem them at various depots.

“Further, we would like to reassure farmers and all stakeholders that the Board will continue to offer exemplary customer service and is committed in supporting farmers in their noble endeavour of enhancing national food and nutritional security.”

The CS added that the government is supplying quality and standard fertiliser to farmers across the country.

He refuted reports that some farmers have been supplied with sub-standard fertiliser from government stores.

“All the fertiliser available at NCPB depots are well tested and certified by the laboratories,” he said.