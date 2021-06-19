Harry Kimtai
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Our plan to make meat sector profitable

NMG logo (6)

By  Sammy Waweru

What you need to know:

  • The revamping of Kenya Meat Commission is one contributing factor to the rise in price of meat.
  • Low supply of animals and poor marketing infrastructure are some of the challenges hurting beef farming.

The price of beef has been on an upward trend since January, making it unaffordable for many families. Yet, many farmers are not benefitting from the increase. Harry Kimtai, the principal secretary, State Department for Livestock, spoke to Seeds of Gold on challenges bedevilling the meat sector and what opportunities investors can grab

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Our plan for meat

  2. PRIME Covid devastated his businesses but presented new opportunity

  3. ‘Uber’ for farm machines keeps tractor owner busy

  4. PRIME My 100 coconut palms thrive in dry Ukambani

  5. Know the deadly sheep diseases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.