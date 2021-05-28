NYS premier farm to become a technical agricultural institution

A National Youth Service (NYS) recruit at Tumaini Unit in Nyandarua County washes some of the pedigree cows at the unit on May 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The National Youth Service (NYS) Tumaini Unit in Nyandarua County will soon be turned into a technical and vocational agricultural training institution, according to the NYS governing council.

