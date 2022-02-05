Samuel Barakah

Samuel Barakah at his business premises in Buruburu, Nairobi.

Richard Maosi

Nuts change fortunes of rugby player Samuel Barakah

By  Richard Maosi

On the east of Nairobi is Buruburu, an expansive settlement that is struggling to live up to its initial dream – a serene middle-class estate.

