James Muhoro

James Muhoro, the Field Operation Director in-charge of macadamia and peanut programme at Batian Limited.

| Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

What it takes to reap big from peanuts

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • James Muhoro is the Field Operation Director in-charge of macadamia and peanut programme at Batian Ltd, which processes the two nuts. 
  • He spoke to Seeds of Gold on how smallholder farmers can reap from both macadamia and peanuts.

When it comes to export of nuts, macadamia is the most popular. Paint a picture of the groundnuts situation

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.