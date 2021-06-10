Livestock Bill will not kill beekeeping, says PS Harry Kimtai

Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai

Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai speaks in Nakuru on June 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai has allayed fears that the proposed Livestock Bill 2021 will disrupt beekeeping as the uproar over the Bill gathers momentum.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME New frontier for inseminators

  2. Love for exotic fruits pays off for seedlings farmer

  3. Simple ways to boost your fibre intake

  4. World Bank approves Sh80.2bn Kenya loan

  5. PRIME Debt-ridden Multiple Hauliers stares at liquidation

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.