Farmer Caroline Muriithi
Sammy Waweru | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Juicy returns from fruits side hustle

NMG logo (6)

By  Sammy Waweru

What you need to know:

  • Caroline, who hopes to break even next year, intercrops bananas with beans and cowpeas, with the two acting as cover crops.

Sometime in 2019, Caroline Muriithi thought of running a side hustle that would earn her some money.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.